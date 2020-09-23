Your house is in for a major upgrade. Wayfair’s one-stop shop for homewares just got even better, courtesy of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year: Way Day, which runs now through Thursday, September 24. Customers can shop the lowest prices of the year during the 48-hour event — and there are even deeper discounts on thousands of flash sales too.

We’re talking up to 70% off bedding, up to 80% off accent chairs and area rugs, and up to 65% off small electrics and kitchenware. Plus, best of all, everything ships free. We’ve rounded up some of our top picks from the sale. Read on and shop some of the best deals below, but be sure to snag your favorites before they sell out.

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set ($73.59, originally $199.99; wayfair.com)

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set PHOTO: Wayfair

Beginning and advanced bakers alike will appreciate this 10-piece baking set, which includes two cookie sheets, four cake pans, a muffin tin, two loaf pans and lids for storage and toting. Plus, use code COOK20 for an extra 20% off. If you don’t need quite this much to round out your baking supplies, there’s a smaller four-piece set with essentials on sale for $45.99 instead of $79.99.

Willa Arlo Rieke Floral Single Shower Curtain ($29.99, originally $80; wayfair.com)

Willa Arlo Rieke Floral Single Shower Curtain PHOTO: Wayfair

Not your basic white shower curtain, this one has a clean, streamlined look with 3D floral texture for some extra playfulness. It also comes in three other colors, including pale pink and robin’s-egg blue.

Bernon Solid Wood Wall-Mounted Wine Glass Rack ($51.99, originally $99.99; wayfair.com)

Bernon Solid Wood Wall-Mounted Wine Glass Rack PHOTO: Wayfair

A perfect way to display wine glasses, these rustic but modern shelves also display bottles and have a little extra room for your other barware too — and it pairs perfectly with almost any decor style, from rustic to industrial to farmhouse.

Rosdorf Park Brockham Solid Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panels ($38.67, originally $59.99; wayfair.com)

Rosdorf Park Brockham Solid Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panels PHOTO: Wayfair

If you want curtains that don’t cause total blackout conditions in your bedroom, these room-darkening ones will do the trick. They’re smooth to open and shut, thanks to their grommet fixtures, and they’re insulated too, so they’ll help with drafts in the coming colder months. The drapey, airy feel and huge range of soft shades make these drapes a perfect pick for nurseries too.

Andover Mills 7-Piece Spears Picture Frame Set ($47.99, originally $99.99; wayfair.com)

Andover Mills 7-Piece Spears Picture Frame Set PHOTO: Wayfair

Make the gallery wall of your dreams finally happen with this easy seven-piece frame set to get you going. You can keep the look unified as you expand the wall, or switch it up by playing with different frame colors and textures.

Tramontina Gourmet Enameled Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven ($52.87 originally $100; wayfair.com)

Tramontina Gourmet Enameled Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven PHOTO: Wayfair

’Tis the season for soups, stews, chili and braising (not to mention more bread baking). This Dutch oven in a cheerful pop of red will be your go-to for fall’s hearty dishes, whether you’re cooking for the family or batch-cooking for the freezer.

Willa Arlo Interiors Jamiya 3 Legs Coffee Table With Storage ($179.99, originally $249.99; wayfair.com)

Willa Arlo Interiors Jamiya 3 Legs Coffee Table With Storage PHOTO: Wayfair

An easy way to give your living room a lift? A new coffee table. This one has two levels to hold plants, coffee tables and, yes, plates for the occasional in-front-of-the-TV dinner.

For more great Wayfair deals, check out CNN Coupons.