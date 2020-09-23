Today, you’ll find deals on refurbished Dyson hair dryers, discounts on Casper mattresses, and savings on all things home at Wayfair’s Way Day. All that and more, below.

Wayfair PHOTO: Wayfair

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is officially here. Way Day runs from September 23 through September 24, and it features major markdowns on all things home. Shop up to 80% off furniture, appliances, decor and much more, plus snag flash deal pricing available for just one day on select items. There’s much to explore at this mega home sale, so start browsing now before what you need sells out.

iPad PHOTO: Apple

Apple’s latest iPad was only just announced last week, and it’s already on sale. This ultra fast Wi-Fi enabled, 32GB model is $30 off, bringing to total price to just under $300. That’s an amazing value for a brand new Apple product

Casper PHOTO: Casper

Get a good night’s sleep thanks to this sale. Right now at Casper, you can save 15% on the Original Foam and Element mattresses. Plus, everything else on site is 10% off with promo code FALLASLEEP15, so you can also stock up on pillows, bedding, bed frames and more. This sale will only last through September 24, though, so don’t sleep on these prices.

Fossil PHOTO: Fossil

Time to pick up a new watch from Fossil. Right now, the brand is offering an extra 40% off select styles for a total savings of up to 70% off with code GOODDEAL. You’ll find more than 70 trendy timepieces for men and women, not to mention, smartwatches from the brand are starting at just $99.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer PHOTO: Dyson

In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is adept at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now, you can snap up a refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for under $280 at Nordstrom Rack. Normally, these dryers go for about $400, so be sure to add one to your own hair arsenal before they sell out.

More deals to shop

For one day only, get a free makeup bag with your purchase of $18 worth of cosmetics or more at beloved brand ColourPop

Stretch pants (that don’t look like stretch pants) are on sale at Jachs New York . Score three pairs for $100 with code 3PT or one pair for $39.

If you need new sunglasses or blue-light blocking glasses, Quay is offering a buy one, get one deals on full-price frames sitewide.

Hanes is here to help you layer up for fall with deals on sweats, tees, polos and even face masks.

Gift your kitty a KitNipBox , a monthly subscription box filled with toys and treats for felines. Your first box is on sale at Amazon for one day only.

Listen to music your way with one-day deals on JBL speakers, earbuds and headphones at Woot!.

See the world from the comfort of your home with deals on National Geographic print and digital subscriptions for one day at Amazon.

Take 30% off sitewide at Calvin Klein , plus an extra 40% off sale items.

Today only, save on closet and garage storage solutions from The Home Depot

The queen-size Leesa mattress is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon right now.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.