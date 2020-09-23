Japanese giant Gundam robot shows off its moves

(CNN) A giant robot based on a character from a classic anime series has undergone testing in the Japanese city of Yokohama.

The massive humanoid resembles a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam," a popular TV series from the late 1970s, and can be seen walking, kneeling and gesticulating in a video of the test posted on Twitter on Monday.

The robot, which has been in the works since 2014, stands nearly 60 feet high and weighs 24 tons, with more than 200 pieces made from a mixture of steel and carbon fiber-reinforced plastic, according to the company that created it.

Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.pic.twitter.com/51HVoraPb7 — Catsuka (@catsuka) September 21, 2020

It was due to feature at the Gundam Factory Yokohama, a new attraction that will allow fans to get up close and personal with the creation and learn about how it was created.

The attraction was due to open in October 2020 but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, visitors will now have to wait slightly longer.

