India and China agree to stop sending troops to disputed Himalayan border

(CNN) China and India on Monday agreed to stop sending more troops to their disputed border in the Himalayas, following an escalation in tensions between the two nuclear powers.

Indian and Chinese senior military commanders met on Monday to discuss stabilizing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the loosely defined demarcation line that separates the two countries.

In a joint statement, both sides agreed to strengthen communication on the ground to avoid misunderstandings or action "that may complicate the situation."

They also agreed to not take any unilateral action that would change the situation on the ground, according to the statement.

Another round of high-level military meetings will be held "as soon as possible," the statement said.

