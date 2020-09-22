This bird tells rivals like it is by using its feathers to make a chirping noise

(CNN) Birds can chirp, birds can fly and now scientists have new evidence that birds can communicate with each other using sound made with their feathers.

in the Integrative and Comparative Biology Journal. A species called the fork-tailed flycatcher, or Tyrannus savanna, vibrate their feathers very quickly to produce a sound, according to a new study published Tuesdayin the Integrative and Comparative Biology Journal.

When male fork-tailed flycatchers make early-morning display flights or fight each other, their feathers make this vibrating chirping noise. This also happens when they attack hawks, which is a common habit for these birds, and when they make their escape.

"After a certain velocity, they start vibrating, sort of like when kids play with leaves and they blow on a leaf and it makes a sound," said Valentina Gómez-Bahamón, lead researcher for the study and a doctoral student at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

These small birds have a white body with brown wings and a black cap on their head. Long tail feathers that resemble a fork or scissor shoot out the back of the animal. Through the use of slow-motion camera footage, researchers discovered the wing feathers make a vibrating noise when they are rubbed together quickly enough.

