'Zombie' Tropical Storm Paulette returns from the dead because it's 2020

(CNN) As if the weather chaos of a record hurricane season wasn't enough, we now have a new thing to worry about.

The National Weather Service went there and brought up a moniker we haven't heard yet in 2020: "zombie tropical storms." The term surfaced in an NWS tweet on Tuesday.

Because 2020, we now have Zombie Tropical Storms. Welcome back to the land of the living, Tropical Storm #Paulette pic.twitter.com/98QNEaTr4S — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 22, 2020

Paulette formed earlier in September as one of the five active tropical cyclones brewing in the Atlantic Ocean. It was only the second time in history that many storms had existed simultaneously.

Hurricane Paulette made landfall in Bermuda as a Category 1 and strengthened to a Category 2 over the island on September 14. The storm then lost speed and lost its tropical storm status, downgraded to a post-tropical low-pressure system.

The storm formerly known as Paulette stewed for five and a half days. That is, until this week.

Read More