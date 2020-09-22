Beta downgraded from tropical storm as it dumps more rain on already soaked Texas

(CNN) Flash flood watches are affecting nearly 11 million people along the coasts of Texas and Louisiana as Beta, now downgraded to a tropical depression, moves slowly inland, dumping more rain on an already saturated region.

Beta moved inland from the Gulf of Mexico producing heavy pockets of rain over parts of Houston. The storm has already dropped up to a foot of rain in some areas and more is on the way Tuesday.

The storm was producing 35 mph winds Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center, and was centered around 15 miles from Victoria, Texas.

Beta's slow speed is not producing widespread rain, but pockets of heavy rainfall -- which are leading to flash flood conditions as it stalls over Texas. Its not expected to move out of the area until Wednesday night.

Early Tuesday, a group of volunteers in Houston used kayaks to rescue those stranded from the flooding, CNN affiliate KPRC reported.

