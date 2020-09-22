Wisconsin declares new public health emergency after surge in coronavirus cases among young people

(CNN) Wisconsin will continue to require people to wear face masks indoors after the state saw a surge of new Covid-19 cases.

The order was issued by Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, coupled with the declaration of a public health emergency. The order is effective immediately, according to the governor's office, and is due to steeply rising cases, particularly among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

"We continue to learn more about this virus, but what we do know is that we are facing a new and dangerous phase of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin," said Evers in a news release.

"We are seeing an alarming increase in cases across our state, especially on campus. We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially -- please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus, and we all have to do this together."

