Why this year will be the first time Mike Tyson will vote

(CNN) Mike Tyson, 54, has never voted before. He's changing that this election year.

"This will be my 1st time voting," Tyson said in a tweet Tuesday. "I never thought I could because of my felony record. I'm proud to finally vote."

He shared the news with his followers along with a link to register to vote and the hashtag #NationalVoterRegistrationDay.

The legendary boxer was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison on one count of rape and two counts of deviant sexual conduct in 1992. He was released from prison after serving three years.

The conviction stripped Tyson of his right to vote.