Gloria Steinem revealed she teamed up with Meghan Markle to cold-call voters

(CNN) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined forced with political activist Gloria Steinem in efforts to get people to vote in November's presidential election.

Steinem shared details of her work with Meghan during a virtual chat with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall on Sunday.

"Meg is herself, smart, authentic, funny, political. She came home to vote," Steinem said. "And the first thing we did and why she came to see me was we sat at the dining room table here -- where I am right now -- and cold-called voters. And said, 'Hello, I'm Meg,' and, 'Hello, I'm Gloria,' and, 'Are you going to vote?''"

The activist and feminist icon said it was Meghan's initiative to reach out to voters and make sure they were planning on participating in the upcoming election.

"She is such an inspiration to me, because she has a kind of stereotype hanging over her head, which is princess," she added "The whole idea of princess is a problem. We had a whole revolution to get rid of royalty."