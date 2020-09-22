Parents and child charged over party that forced Massachusetts high school to delay in-person learning

(CNN) A Massachusetts couple and their teenage child are facing charges after they hosted a party that led to the local high school delaying in-person learning over Covid-19 concerns.

At least 50 high school students attended a party hosted in the basement of a private residence in Sudbury, Massachusetts, on Friday evening -- with complete disregard for social distancing and mask guidelines, according to the Sudbury Police Department.

Because of the party, in-person learning at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional School High School has been delayed, the town's board of health announced.

"There are no known positive COVID cases involving these students at the time of this release. Due to lack of information of who attended the event and the inability to consult directly with those students, the risk to the school community cannot be adequately assessed," the Sudbury Board of Health said in a news release.

The health board said that police notified the board that the party involved approximately 50-60 Lincoln-Sudbury students. It is unknown if students from other towns attended and many of the students fled or gave false information to police, according to the health board.

