Black man's body found burning in a ditch in Iowa

(CNN) A Black man whose burning body was found in a ditch in rural Iowa has been identified as a local grandfather.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, authorities received a report of a fire in a roadside ditch near Kellogg. Responding personnel found an active fire and, after extinguishing it, they discovered a body.

The dead man has been identified as 44-year-old Michael Williams, of Grinnell, Iowa, authorities said. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement it is treating his death as a homicide.

Janalee Boldt, Williams' ex-wife and the mother of his children, spoke to CNN affiliate KCCI about her ex-husband. "He was a family person," she said. "His kids were always important."

Williams, who was also a grandfather, had five children with Boldt. Two of them, Jameka and Michael, told KCCI they used to take walks with their father. "Sometimes we sat on the bench to stop and rest," Jameka said. "My favorite memory about him is always making me laugh."

