Both deputies shot during Compton ambush have been released from the hospital

(CNN) Both of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies who were shot during an apparent ambush attack in Compton, California, have been released from the hospital, the sheriff's department said Monday night.

"They both have a long road to recovery and #LASD appreciates your continued prayers and all the support," the department tweeted

A female deputy who was seriously injured was released on Monday, while a male deputy was released on Wednesday

The 31-year-old female deputy is being called a hero after she worked to save her 24-year-old male partner's life during an ambush on September 12.

The shooter, who has not been identified or apprehended, approached the passenger side of the deputies' squad car while it was parked outside a Compton transit station. The assailant opened fire into the vehicle's window before fleeing.

Read More