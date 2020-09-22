Kobe Bryant's widow sues LA County sheriff and the department for crash photo leak

(CNN) Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a photo leak of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna, and seven others in January.

The civil claim, filed Thursday in LA Superior Court, seeks undisclosed damages to remedy civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress, and violation of privacy.

The sheriff's department said it does not comment on pending litigation.

The day of the crash, family members gathered at the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station where the sheriff assured them the crash site was secured. However, a leak from the department, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN, led to TMZ breaking the news and fans flocked to the site.

"But the biggest threat to the sanctity of the victims' remains proved to be the Sheriff's department itself," as eight deputies "pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification," the lawsuit states.

