Kentucky hospital CEO pleads with people to wear masks as the hospital fills up with Covid-19 patients

(CNN) As cases surge in Kentucky and Ohio, one hospital is begging residents to wear masks and practice social distancing, as it reaches capacity due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our hospital is at capacity. We are working to open a third nursing unit to care for COVID patients," wrote Kristie Whitlatch , president and CEO of King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. "Multiple nursing units dedicated to one virus are unprecedented in our 120-year history."

In her letter, posted to Facebook on Friday, Whitlatch emphasizes the "sense of urgency" to stop the spread of Covid-19. She urges residents to wear masks, social distance, stay home, avoid gatherings and wash their hands.

"Now, I am asking you to trust me as I ask for your cooperation as COVID is intensely surging in our communities," she wrote. "No longer can we say it is primarily impacting those with underlying health conditions or nursing home residents. It is attacking babies, children and healthy, active men and women who have no idea how they were exposed. We are also seeing difficult recoveries, many taking months to fully recover and some who have yet to fully recover and may see the impact for the rest of their lives."

King's Daughters serves both eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio. Whitlatch went on to outline the devastation Covid-19 is wrecking locally, "Not in some big city but our hometowns," she wrote.

Read More