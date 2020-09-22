Kentucky doctor who urged mask-wearing early on dies after 4-month battle with Covid-19

(CNN) A Kentucky doctor who urged people to wear masks early on in the coronavirus pandemic died after battling the disease for four months.

Dr. Rebecca Shadowen was 62 years old when she died on September 11 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green in Kentucky where she was on staff. She was a specialist in infectious diseases and health care epidemiology, and helped establish the medical center's coronavirus unit.

She is now one of the more than 200,000 Americans who have died due to Covid-19. The death toll has surpassed the number of American combat deaths in the country's five most recent wars combined.

Dr. Rebecca Shadowen with her children, Kathryn and Jesse, and her husband David.

Her husband, Dr. David Shadowen, and their two children, 23-year-old twins Kathryn and Jesse, appeared on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 to talk about the woman they called the glue of their family.

"She was easily one of the smartest, most driven people I knew. She kind of taught me who I wanted to be as a person," Kathryn said. "She always said to have the grace to let people be who they are and really believed and lived out the idea of treating everyone how you'd want to be treated."

