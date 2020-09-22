ICE detainee alleges officers beat him after he refused to comply with illegal deportation

(CNN) An Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee claims that three agents attempted to deport him despite an order preventing his removal and allegedly beat him when he refused to board the plane, according to a lawsuit filed Friday.

Bakhodir Madjitov, a 39-year-old Muslim man from Uzbekistan, alleges that three ICE agents attempted to force him on a flight to his home country on June 10, 2019 at John F. Kennedy Airport despite having a stay of removal from the Third Circuit on his asylum case. Madjitov's wife and three children are US citizens and live in Connecticut.

When reached for comment, ICE spokesperson Bryan D. Cox said the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation but noted that the "absence of comment should in no way be construed as to suggest that ICE thinks any particular lawsuit has merit."

Madjitov's attorneys are asking for compensatory and punitive damages from each ICE agent and the United States, as well as any other relief the court deems just and equitable, according to the lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of New York by the Council on American-Islamic Relations New York chapter and the New Haven Legal Assistance Immigrant Rights Clinic.

When the agents took him to the airport, Madjitov informed each of the three agents of the stay, which his wife had confirmed with the court earlier in the day, the lawsuit states. When two of the agents checked, they allegedly said they couldn't find any order from the court, the lawsuit continues, and Madjitov asked them to check again. The agents left the room and came back, one agent said he had called the court and confirmed there was nothing preventing his deportation, according to the lawsuit.

