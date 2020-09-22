Federal government to execute inmate who blamed murder victim for using witchcraft on him

(CNN) The federal government was set Tuesday to execute an inmate who raped and murdered a 30-year-old nurse in Georgia 19 years ago and blamed the victim for using witchcraft on him.

William Emmett LeCroy, 50, was found guilty in March 2004 of carjacking resulting in death by a jury in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

LeCroy's attorneys Tuesday appealed to the US Supreme Court for a stay of execution, but in the first order since Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, the court denied the request.

According to the US Department of Justice, LeCroy killed Joann Lee Tiesler in 2001 while he was trying to flee the country.

LeCroy broke into Tiesler's home while the nurse was away, and then "attacked her, bound her hands behind her back, strangled her with an electrical cord, and raped her. Then he slashed her throat with a knife and stabbed Tiesler, 30, in the back five times," the DOJ release says.

