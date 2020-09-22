The coronavirus is making it harder for domestic violence victims to find a place to live, a study shows

(CNN) As states across the country rush to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, once again the safest place for anyone to be is home. But for victims of domestic violence, home is far from a safe haven.

The coronavirus has led to a surge in domestic violence, leaving victims and their children struggling to find access to food, safe housing, and transportation, according to a new study by Rutgers University.

"The national rhetoric often when we hear about issues of domestic violence is this question of why don't victims leave," Rutgers University lead investigator Amanda M. Stylianou told CNN. "The pandemic has led to an incredibly challenging time for all of us but we need to remind ourselves what this means for people experiencing abuse at home. It's not just an inconvenience, it's a terrifying reality."

Stylianou and a team of researchers spoke with 83 victims of domestic violence over a nine-month period, beginning with the moment they left their abusive relationships and entered into a domestic violence shelter. They then tracked their progress over time to see what happens once a victim leaves.

The study showed that some victims were met with various challenges and barriers -- including a lack of food, shelter, transportation, childcare, and opportunities for employment -- that pressured them to live in communities near their abusive partners.

