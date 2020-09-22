Shots fired by barricaded gunman in suburban Atlanta, police say

By Gregory Lemos, CNN

Updated 8:46 AM ET, Tue September 22, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Police ordered nearby residents to shelter in place Tuesday morning after a barricaded gunman at a suburban Atlanta home fired shots.

Officers are on the scene in the Cobb County neighborhood, about 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
"Barricaded Gunman/Shelter In Place," a Cobb County Police tweet said. "All neighbors on Kingsley Dr between Castle Lane and Vineyard Court need to shelter in their homes."
The home is in a residential area in an upper middle class neighborhood.
    This is a developing story. More to come.

    CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.