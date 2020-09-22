Shots fired by barricaded gunman in suburban Atlanta, police say

(CNN) Police ordered nearby residents to shelter in place Tuesday morning after a barricaded gunman at a suburban Atlanta home fired shots.

Officers are on the scene in the Cobb County neighborhood, about 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

"Barricaded Gunman/Shelter In Place," a Cobb County Police tweet said. "All neighbors on Kingsley Dr between Castle Lane and Vineyard Court need to shelter in their homes."

No further details were immediately available.

Police have blocked entrances to the Newcastle subdivision in East Cobb, CNN affiliate WSB reported

Read More