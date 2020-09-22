120,000-year-old footprints found in Saudi Arabia -- and they might be human

(CNN) Hundreds of fossilized footprints dating back 120,000 years have been discovered in Saudi Arabia, and they might point to the earliest evidence of human movement into the region, according to a new study in Science Advances.

Researchers discovered hundreds of fossilized footprints, which were exposed by sediment erosion, during a survey of an ancient lake in Saudi Arabia's Nefud Desert.

In among the 376 ancient shapes discovered around Alathar lake, experts identified animal footprints, including prints belonging to horses, camels and elephants -- notable because elephants appeared to have gone extinct in the Levant about 400,000 years ago.

Elephant (left) and camel (right) trackways were discovered.

But more surprisingly, researchers said they discovered seven hominin footprints, which, if confirmed, could be evidence of the earliest dated evidence of the human species in the Arabian Peninsula.

"We immediately realized the potential of these findings," Mathew Stewart, one of the study's lead authors from the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology, said in a statement.

