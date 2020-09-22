Rome (CNN) The Vatican has condemned euthanasia in its strongest language yet, calling it an "act of homicide" that can never be justified, in a document issued Tuesday.

The 17-page document, published by the Vatican's doctrinal office and titled "The Good Samaritan," reaffirms the Catholic Church's prohibitions on euthanasia and assisted suicide -- just as some traditionally Catholic countries are considering laws to legalize them.

In the document, euthanasia is described as a "crime against human life," and an "intrinsically evil act in every situation and circumstance."

Its authors say those who approve laws in favor of euthanasia and assisted suicide are "accomplices of a grave sin that others will execute."

Euthanasia involves a physician administering a drug to end the life of a patient, who is suffering, while assisted suicide allows the patient to administer his or her own lethal drug, usually with a doctor's supervision.

