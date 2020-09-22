The next generation of Xbox is just about upon us. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X are going up for preorder, and that means it’s time to make the important decision between which one is right for you.

After PlayStation 5 preorders went live and quickly sold out, it’s been important for Microsoft fans to be able to secure their own next-gen console at a previously announced time. Preorders open at 11AM EST for the Series S and X.

It can be difficult to figure out which console to buy in general, as unlike the PS5, the Xbox Series X and Series S are not totally identical, with one system including a disc tray and the other without. It’s also a bit of a roll of the dice when it comes to figuring out where to preorder and where to go if you’re interested in financing a system.

We’ve got everything you need to know about snagging a new Xbox Series X or Series S of your very own right here in one place. All you need to do is sit back, relax, and grab that credit card. You’re going to want to move quickly on this one.

What’s the difference between an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S?

Both systems may be launching on November 10, but that doesn’t mean they’re made equal. Which one should be on your radar? We’ve got a handy breakdown of everything you need to know about both consoles, but in a nutshell, the Xbox Series X is the more powerful (and more expensive) of the two.

It’s the most powerful system in the Xbox family, in fact, with a custom-designed CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture. It features 8K support that can handle up to a 120 fps frame rate, ray tracing, and variable refresh rate support. Loading times will be dramatically reduced thanks to its solid state drive, and it’ll be able to handle any Xbox Series X game thrown at it. You can expect to pay $499 for the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, is a smaller console with a compact form factor and stats that match the smaller price tag. It includes a 512GB custom SSD with faster loading times, support for 1440p resolution at 120 fps, and 4K upscaling and video playback. It can play all the Xbox Series X games you want to throw at it, but be advised you are getting a cheaper, less powerful console here. If that doesn’t matter to you, it’s a mighty fine option that’ll only run you $299.

Pick up an Xbox Series X with a monthly financing plan

Both consoles will run you a few hundred dollars, and that can be a chunk of change if you aren’t expecting to have to pay it. Microsoft is offering a monthly financing plan for both platforms for those who want to purchase a new console piecemeal per month.

The service is called Xbox All Access, which bundles a monthly fee toward an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console in addition to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service. This will all be covered under the same umbrella fee stretched over two years with no interest.

You’ll pay $34.99 a month for two years for the Xbox Series X, then $24.99 a month for two years for the Xbox Series S. There’s a $200 price difference between the two consoles when bought outright, but it’s just $10 more a month if you want to get the best system you can. Plus, if you decide to finance a system, you get the added benefit of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This nets you an instant collection of games to play without any added fees and day 1 access to first-party titles when they hit Xbox platforms.

Xbox All Access is available throughout retailers like Microsoft, Target, GameStop, and Walmart.

Preorder an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S outright

PHOTO: Microsoft

If you’re not interested in financing a console and just want to go ahead and grab a system of your own, you should be able to lock in a preorder at most major retailers.

Preorders are going live at 11 AM ET on Tuesday, September 22 for gamers in North America. So far, 10 retailers have been confirmed to have Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorder units available.

Xbox Series S - $299

Xbox Series X - $499

Since Microsoft seems to have planned out and allotted enough systems for its official drop, this particular preorder wave should be a bit less frustrating than Sony’s. However, Microsoft has stated that “supplies are limited” in the past.

You’re going to want to act fast and don’t delay. It’s unclear whether or not stock will be available in-store for those who don’t wish to shop digitally. Going online and trying to nab a console right at 11 AM ET will be your best course of action here.