Fall is here, and temperatures are dropping; it’s the perfect time to snag a new pair of Uggs. Right now, Ugg footwear (and a few apparel items), a go-to when it comes to stylish slippers and boots that are functional and warm, is on sale for two more days at Nordstrom Rack.

Whether you’re in the market for boots, slippers, sneakers, weatherproof styles or something else, you’ll find options at a discount at this flash sale. We’ve rounded up our top picks from the Ugg event below.

Iris Logo Stripe Terry Track Hoodie ($79.97, originally $148; nordstromrack.com)

This comfy hoodie is the perfect item to add to your loungewear collection. The Ugg logo is featured in a stripe down the sides of the sleeves, and the gray-and-black color scheme will pair well with jeans or sweatpants.

Bailey Twinface Genuine Shearling & Bow Corduroy Boot ($139.97, originally $200; nordstromrack.com)

A twist on the classic Ugg boot design, this style adds sweet lace-up, corduroy bows to the back of the boot. The inside is soft UGGpure wool that’s sure to keep your feet warm. Plus, they’re easy to pull on and comfortable enough to wear all day.

Batya Faux Fur Slipper ($49.95, originally $59.99; nordstromrack.com)

These fuzzy slippers are made from faux fur and feature a cushioned insole for additional comfort. The black goes with any loungewear look you might wear around the house.

Zilo Leather Platform Sneaker ($54.97, originally $100; nordstromrack.com)

If you’re not in the market for a winter boot or slipper, check out these leather sneakers. A monochromatic low-top style that adds 1.25 inches of height, this pick is a minimalist, classic design that will carry you through fall and winter trends.

Jass Suede Platform Slip-On Sneaker ($54.97, originally $100; nordstromrack.com)

Another slip-on option, the Jass Suede sneaker is a skater-inspired design with a platform rubber sole. There’s a cushioned footbed for comfortable walking, and the warm chestnut suede upper is great for pairing with jeans and a sweater.

Classic Mini Genuine Shearling Fluff Quilted Boot ($99.97, originally $170; nordstromrack.com)

These mini Ugg boots boast a fashionable and fuzzy new design, thanks to a pop of color fluff in addition to the usual comfort and warmth.

Classic Berge Genuine Shearling Lined Boot ($139.97, originally $295; nordstromrack.com)

Unlike traditional slip-on Ugg boots, this pair features a side zipper and a buckle bridge strap. The inner lining is a luxe shearling, while the outside is a soft suede. It’s a chic upgrade to your traditional winter boot.

Ascot UGGpure Lined Slipper ($79.07, originally $120; nordstromrack.com)

These are the ultimate at-home-office slippers. They slip on and off easily, and the snug fit and soft, cozy lining will keep your feet comfortable.

Pismo Slip-On Sneaker ($49.97, originally $120; nordstromrack.com)

This is Ugg’s most luxurious men’s sneaker, and it’s being offered at a huge discount. The premium tumbled nubuck leather is breathable and feels amazing even without socks. It’s a design that can either be dressed up or down.

Olivert Waterproof Leather Boot ($119.97, originally $180; nordstromrack.com)

The Olivert boot is designed to be worn in light to moderate rain and snow. They have a bumper toe and metal eyelet hardware for a durable design that’s both fashionable and versatile.

Maksim UGGpure Lined Chukka Boot ($79.97, originally $124.95; nordstromrack.com)

These are a great option if you’re looking for a slipper-like feel without the slipper look. The chukka boots are lined with a soft shearling lining to keep you comfortable with the look of a low-rise boot.

Harkley Waterproof Lace-Up Boot ($99.97, originally $190; nordstromrack.com)

The inside of these boots is fleece for extra warmth, and the design is waterproof so you’ll stay dry no matter the weather. The boots have a padded footbed for additional comfort, and the soft brown exterior makes for a clean look.

Rainbow Genuine Shearling Lined Boot ($82.97, originally $130; nordstromrack.com)

These boots are fun, fabulous and sure to be loved by your little one. The bright pink boot paired with rainbow piping detail creates a bright boot that will keep little feet warm and cute.

Turlock Genuine Shearling Lined Winter Boot ($64.97, originally $100; nordstromrack.com)

For the adventurous kiddos, these boots are waterproof and feature a duck-toe, sealed seam construction and durable outsole. Plus, a side zip closure makes getting these boots on and off a breeze.

Riley Shimmer Faux Fur Lined Moccasin ($44.95, originally $49.99; nordstromrack.com)

These simple moccasins are easy slip-on options with a faux fur lining and suede exterior. They have a classic design with simple touches like exposed lining, and the light gray color is perfect for winter.

Classic II Glitter Boot ($82.97, originally $130; nordstromrack.com)

If your little kid (or big kid!) loves glitter, they’ll absolutely love these glitter boots. With suede construction and a glitter overlay, this look will shine and shimmer all fall and winter long.

Koola Faux Fur Lined Suede Tall Boot ($59.95, originally $64.99; nordstromrack.com)

A practical and simple option, these tall boots will keep little legs and feet protected from temperature drops. They have a grip sole for a steady balance and a faux fur lining for extra warmth.

