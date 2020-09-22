(CNN) —

Looking to indulge in a little retail therapy that won’t break the bank? While many budget-price products on Amazon can be hit or miss, we’ve rounded up a bunch that we can attest are worth their price tag and then some. Below you’ll find some of our editors’ favorite all-time purchases on Amazon under $15 — from items that’ll make doing everyday household tasks much easier to beauty products and accessories we love.

Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter ($9.99; amazon.com)

Since buying this simple, handy little tool, I haven’t opened a package with anything else. It has a tiny little blade that precisely and easily cuts through boxes and packaging tape but is safe to the touch, so no more scissor or knife accidents. It also has a built-in magnet, making it easy to find and grab from my fridge as I rush to open my latest 3 a.m. impulse buy, and it works great for crafting projects as a safer, budget X-Acto knife alternative. — Daniel Toy, copy editor

TubShroom Ultra Edition ($13.48, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

The rubbery version of the TubShroom is famous, but I actually recommend springing for the stainless steel TubShroom Ultra Edition. Like its more ubiquitous counterpart, this TubShroom works wonders at catching hair and preventing clogs, but in my opinion, it’s far superior when it comes to cleanup. The regular TubShroom is a bit of a challenge to sanitize; lint, hair and sometimes mildew tend to get caught in the holes, so you really have to scrub. Not so with the Ultra Edition. I’ve found that debris really doesn’t stick to it, making it even easier (and less gross) to rinse off for a dollar or two more. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Funkymonkey Women’s Comfort Slides (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

I’ve been wearing these neon sandals almost every day, and they’re incredibly comfortable. They’re super lightweight, and because of the extremely low price point, I didn’t hesitate to buy the fun, bright color. Throwing these on is an instant mood booster, and I get so many compliments when I wear them! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser ($14.99; amazon.com)

As much as we make an effort to use reusable bags for everyday errands, most households still wind up with their fair share of plastic bags. If you’re looking to store your stash in a more organized and elegant way than simply placing them into another plastic bag under your kitchen sink — or stuffing a drawer with them — you need this dispenser. I hang it just above my cats’ litter boxes, so it’s easy to grab one when I need to clean them out. The design is minimalist and chic, and it fits up to 30 grocery-sized bags. — Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

Anker Powerline II 6-Foot Lightning Cable ($14.99; amazon.com)

Yes, I love that Apple still includes a Lightning cable in the box, but it’s kind of short. And for around $10 you can score this super-durable and long Lightning to USB-A cable from Anker. You get your pick of some fun colors, and it’s perfect for charging in bed, cable-managing a desk and countless other situations. — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution ($14.95; amazon.com)

This caffeine solution from The Ordinary is one of the only skin care items I buy regularly. I use it on my puffy under-eyes every single morning, and it’s one of the only things I’ve found that actually works! I love how easy it is to apply and the fact that you can easily layer other skin care on top of it almost immediately after. It works as well as far more expensive products I’ve tried, and it’s under $14! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack (starting at $8.99; amazon.com)

I’ve taken this time of chaos to make sure I spoil myself as much as humanly (and financially) possible. That has meant upgrading my bed, where I honestly spend more time than ever before, in a very serious way. I’ve wanted silklike pillowcases for a while, and these extremely cheap ones are everything I’ve been looking for. They feel like pure luxury, and yet a set of two is less than $10. Can’t get much better than that. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

NYX Epic Ink Eye Liner ($8.97; amazon.com)

I’ve been a fan of this liquid eyeliner for years. It applies super smoothly, lasts all day (even on long, hot summer days) and the product itself lasts for many months without drying out. The best part? Its under-$10 price tag. After our staffers tested the best liquid eyeliners, in fact, we named it our top budget pick. It gives beauty-store eyeliners a true run for their money! — Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

Cinch Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Keeping my family’s grocery shopping and meal plan organized while working from home with two young boys has been one of my biggest challenges — until I got this magnetic whiteboard. Now I plan the week’s menu over the weekend and write it on the board, including snacks, so that everyone knows what we’re having which day (including myself!). I use the bottom to jot down things we need to buy with the next batch of groceries as well. This has saved my sanity more than anything else I’ve bought during the pandemic. — Dana Holmes, writer

Dalykate Backpack Laundry Bag (starting at $13.99; amazon.com)

This backpack hamper is an absolute game changer for anyone who has to cart their dirty laundry up or down stairs or to a laundromat. Its built-in backpack straps free your hands so you can easily open doors, and its drawstring closure ensures that nothing will fall out while you walk with it. My favorite feature (aside from the fact that it makes lugging my clothes around so much easier) is the front pocket that’s perfect for holding detergent, bleach, dryer sheets, quarters or basically anything else you’ll need to do your laundry. This thing has definitely made my least favorite chore a little more bearable. — Daniel Toy, copy editor

Healing Home Foods Raw Crackers — Pizza Thins ($7; amazon.com)

The first time I tried these crackers, I was floored that they didn’t contain any dairy; in fact, they’re entirely plant-based. What’s more, they’re made from almond flour, so they’re gluten-free as well — and lower-carb than traditional crackers. Each cracker packs a flavorful pizza-like punch, and they’re so addictive, don’t be surprised if you find yourself polishing off an entire bag in one sitting! (They also come in an equally delicious fresh herb flavor.) — Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

Elago W3 Stand for Apple Watch (starting at $11.98; amazon.com)

I love nightstand mode on the Apple Watch, and even with sleep tracking coming this fall, I still love a good stand for it. This Elago W3 stand looks like the original Macintosh computer, and the Apple Watch makes for a perfect screen. It’s a durable rubber material and weighted quite nicely, and the Apple Watch fits in snugly. — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

Rifle Paper Co. Botanicals Notebook Collection ($10.94, originally $12.95; amazon.com)

Is there anything more satisfying than taking notes in a beautifully designed notebook? Whether you’re using it for creating your workday to-do list, for jotting down a grocery list or as an everyday journal, this set of three gorgeous floral-design notebooks by Rifle Paper Co. will make you smile every time you pick one up. The pages are lined, and the set also makes for a thoughtful gift for any occasion. — Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

Chef’n Looseleaf Kale, Chard, Collard Greens and Herb Stripper ($7.99; amazon.com)

I make a lot of salads for lunch and dinner, and after stripping enough kale to feed a village, I finally invested in this neat tool that does all the work for me. Now making my beloved kale Caesar salad with hot sauce (don’t knock it till you’ve tried it) is easier than ever. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Vahdam Classic Tea Infuser ($14.99; amazon.com)

I love loose-leaf tea, and I have an extensive collection of cute tea infusers because of it — but this infuser is the only one that really, really works! It doesn’t let leaves fall out and into my tea. It isn’t so small that the water can’t circulate through the leaves naturally while steeping, and it’s easy to dump out into the garbage can and then toss into the dishwasher. — Dana Holmes, writer

Madesmart Classic Mini Silverware Organizer ($7.99; amazon.com)

I’ve always lived in small city apartments with very limited storage space, so finding a utensil holder that fit perfectly inside my narrow drawers was a struggle — until I found this product on Amazon. Not only does it fit plenty of silverware, it’s made with very durable, high-quality materials and is also super affordable. Plus, there are rubber stickers on the bottom to help it keep from sliding. — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream ($7.99; amazon.com)

I’ve had extremely dry skin on my hands for pretty much my entire life. In the wintertime, against the harsh New York wind and cold weather, my hands often crack and get really painful. Even in the summertime I slather on hand cream daily to keep them hydrated. So when I spotted the thousands of rave reviews for this lotion that has garnered a bit of a cult following, I was intrigued (I recommend looking at the customer before-and-after pictures — you will be too!).

It turns out the hype is real. This stuff WORKS, and you only need a small amount to moisturize sufficiently. I use it all year long, and I especially won’t leave home without it once the temperatures dip. It’s also available in a tube if that’s more your jam, plus I’ve heard great things about the foot cream as well. — Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

Comfify Store Set of 2 Collapsible Colanders ($11.99; amazon.com)

Don’t think I can ever forgive myself for waiting so long to try collapsible colanders. I have limited space under my cabinets, and this set is something I feel like I touch every single day. Fantastic at draining berries and holding pasta, it’s a game changer. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Kong Extreme Dog Toy (starting at $8.49; amazon.com)

If you, like me, have a pup whose sole mission in life is to destroy any plush toy in their path in under 10 minutes, you know how essential it is to invest in durable dog toys that can stand up to power chewers. This original Kong toy is a classic for a reason. In five different sizes, it can withstand the wrath of pretty much any toy-destroying dog, plus it’s designed to easily fill with treats or peanut butter — perfect for when you have to leave the house and distract them or when you’re crate-training a new puppy. (This Kong tire toy has also been a long-lasting hit.) — Emmy Favilla, deputy editor