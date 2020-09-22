Adidas has just launched its Fall Sale, and there are a ton of pieces to save on for men, women and kids as everyone starts turning to cozier clothes for working out and hanging out at home.
If you need a few things for the chillier temperatures ahead, it’s a great time to shop: You can save up to 50% off more than 3,300 products, whether you’re looking for joggers, sweatshirts, sneakers or some new workout shorts — no promo code necessary.
The sale runs September 22 through October 2, and there are some great styles marked down. Check out some of our favorites below.
Men’s styles
Outline Sweatpants ($56, originally $70; adidas.com)
Perfect for a quick run to the store or for lazy Saturdays, these cozy fleece-paneled sweatpants take inspiration from soccer styles and a certain ‘90s feel for some live-in joggers you’ll wear all fall.
National Waist Pack ($13, originally $25; adidas.com)
Phones are bigger than they used to be, and sometimes pockets aren’t going to cut it. Two compartments keep things simple but organized. Just sling it on crossbody-style and you’re set.
Design 2 Move Climacool 3-Stripes Shorts ($21, originally $30; adidas.com)
Classic and cool (literally), these ventilated shorts are great for staying breezy when you’re working up a sweat. And you can layer them over running tights for cool autumn mornings too.
Women’s styles
Rivalry Low Shoes ($48, originally $80; adidas.com)
Retro stylings get a shakeup with the bold leopard print on this sneaker, set off by Adidas’ iconic triple stripes, which pop in red and black.
Shopper Bag ($26, originally $52; adidas.com)
Keys, wallet, phone, sweater and groceries for dinner tonight — this bag holds it all. We love the flat bottom for more stability and zip top that keeps contents from falling out.
NMD_R1 Shoes ($90, originally $130; adidas.com)
These ‘80s-inspired shoes are great for all-day wear. The main perk? A knit upper that keeps your feet comfortable all day long, plus that famous Boost midsole that’s known for super-responsive cushioning.
Kids’ styles
Rapidarun Elite Shoes ($63, originally $70; adidas.com)
These kids’ running shoes are perfect for cooler temperatures, thanks to a mesh, leather and suede upper that keeps feet comfy and breathable in the park or backyard. The heels are nonmarking, so you don’t have to worry about scuffing floors either.
Tricot Jacket ($36, originally $45; adidas.com)
Great for days when an extra layer is needed, this track jacket is lightweight, warm and soft too.
Crew Sweatshirt Set ($23, originally $45; adidas.com)
This two-piece sweat set is both adorable and warm for autumn days, and it breaks out into super-cute separates that pair with just about anything.
