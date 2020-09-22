Adidas has just launched its Fall Sale, and there are a ton of pieces to save on for men, women and kids as everyone starts turning to cozier clothes for working out and hanging out at home.

If you need a few things for the chillier temperatures ahead, it’s a great time to shop: You can save up to 50% off more than 3,300 products, whether you’re looking for joggers, sweatshirts, sneakers or some new workout shorts — no promo code necessary.

The sale runs September 22 through October 2, and there are some great styles marked down. Check out some of our favorites, below.

Outline Sweatpants ($56, originally $70; adidas.com)

Outline Sweatpants PHOTO: Adidas

Perfect for a quick run to the store or for lazy Saturdays, these cozy fleece-paneled sweatpants take inspiration from soccer styles and a certain ‘90s feel for some live-in joggers you’ll wear all fall.

National Waist Pack ($13, originally $25; adidas.com)

National Waist Pack PHOTO: Adidas

Phones are bigger than they used to be, and sometimes pockets aren’t going to cut it. Two compartments keep things simple but organized. Just sling it on crossbody-style, and you’re set.

Design 2 Move Climacool 3-Stripes Shorts ($21, originally $30; adidas.com)

Design 2 Move Climacool 3-Stripes Shorts PHOTO: Adidas

Classic and cool (literally), these ventilated shorts are great for staying breezy when you’re working up a sweat. And you can layer them over running tights for cool autumn mornings, too.

Rivalry Low Shoes ($48, originally $80; adidas.com)

Rivalry Low Shoes PHOTO: Adidas

Retro stylings get a shakeup with the bold leopard print on this sneaker, set off by Adidas’ iconic triple stripes, which pop in red and black.

Shopper Bag ($26, originally $52; adidas.com)

Shopper Bag PHOTO: Adidas

Keys, wallet, phone, sweater and groceries for dinner tonight — this bag holds it all. We love the flat bottom for more stability and zip top that keeps contents from falling out.

NMD_R1 Shoes ($90, originally $130, adidas.com)

NMD_R1 Shoes PHOTO: Adidas

These ‘80s-inspired shoes are great for all-day wear. The main perk? A knit upper that keeps your feet comfortable all day long, plus that famous Boost midsole that’s known for super-responsive cushioning.

Rapidarun Elite Shoes ($63, originally $70; adidas.com)

Rapidarun Elite Shoes PHOTO: Adidas

These kids running shoes are perfect for cooler temperatures, thanks to a mesh, leather and suede upper that keeps feet comfy and breathable in the park or backyard. The heels are non-marking, so you don’t have to worry about scuffing floors either.

Tricot Jacket ($36, originally $45; adidas.com)

Tricot Jacket PHOTO: Adidas

Great for days when an extra layer is needed, this track jacket is lightweight, warm, and soft, too.

Crew Sweatshirt Set ($23, originally $45; adidas.com)

Crew Sweatshirt Set PHOTO: Adidas

This two-piece sweat set is both adorable and warm for autumn days, and it breaks out into super cute separates that pair with just about anything.

