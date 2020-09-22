(CNN) The leader of the world's biggest polluter of greenhouse gases has pledged to go carbon neutral by 2060.

Speaking via video link to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a "green revolution" and said the country will scale up its targets under the Paris climate accord -- a pledge by 187 countries to reduce their carbon emissions.

Xi said China aims to reach peak carbon emissions by the end of the decade and achieve carbon neutrality in 40 years. It's the first time China has issued concrete plans to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions.

"China will scale up its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions by adopting more vigorous policies and measures," Xi said. "We call on all countries to pursue innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all."

China is the world's largest contributor of planet-warming gases and uses more coal than the rest of the world combined.