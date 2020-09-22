Japan's hafu stars are celebrated. But some mixed-race people say they feel like foreigners in their own country

By Emiko Jozuka and Vivien Jones, CNN

Updated 10:06 PM ET, Tue September 22, 2020

Tokyo (CNN)"Excuse me, are you hafu?" the taxi driver asked.

Anna, a woman of mixed Japanese and American heritage, was in a taxi en route to a party in Tokyo last year when she was asked that question, and says she had half expected it.
The Japanese word "hafu" -- or "half" in English -- refers to people who are ethnically half Japanese, and is now used more generally for multiethnic people in general in Japan.
Anna, who requested anonymity for privacy reasons, has a Japanese mother and a White American father, and spent her childhood in Japan, before moving to the US in her teens.
    "I don't know how many hours I've spent telling my life story to strangers who want to fulfill their curiosity," says Anna. "It was getting to a point where I thought, Why do I need to share my biological background with someone I'm never going to meet again?"
    &quot;I was teased when I was in elementary and junior high school because I looked foreign,&quot; Rina Fukushi recalled, in an interview with CNN.
    The 18-year-old model has walked major international runways. Here, Rina poses for i-D Japan.
    Hafu models like Rina Fukushi are increasingly popular. Here, she poses for SPUR Magazine.
    "I guess Japan has changed," Fukushi said. "It might be because I'm doing this job, but people now say 'being mixed is cool.' I suppose the number of those who have confidence and their own style has increased." Here, Rina poses for Vogue Japan.
