Indian man accused of slashing pregnant wife's stomach 'to check gender'

A man in northern India was arrested after slashing his pregnant wife's stomach with a sickle, allegedly to find out the unborn baby's gender, according to police and the woman's relatives.

The attack, which took place on Saturday, caused the baby's death and left the mother in critical condition. She remains hospitalized in intensive care in the capital New Delhi, said police in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh state.

"He attacked her with a sickle and ripped her stomach saying that he wanted to check the gender of the unborn child," according to the woman's brother, Golu Singh.

The couple already have five daughters.

Police said the baby was stillborn late on Sunday and the husband had been remanded in custody.