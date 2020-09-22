What it means to be hafu in Japan

Belgium-Japanese photographer Tetsuro Miyazaki has spent years photographing other hafu people for a project titled "Hafu2Hafu". As Japan becomes more diverse, he says there needs to be broader understanding of who the term applies to. Tetsuro Miyazaki/Hafu2Hafu

Miyazaki wants capture the diversity of mixed heritage people in Japan and change the perception of hafu as a binary Japanese-White experience. Tetsuro Miyazaki/Hafu2Hafu

David Yano, a half-Japanese and half-Ghanaian man, has lived in Japan for over 20 years.



Some half-Black Japanese people hesitate about referring to themselves as hafu because people will tell them that they're not, according to Miyazaki. Tetsuro Miyazaki/Hafu2Hafu

Nana Darweeesh has Japanese and Iraqi parents. She's a popular blogger on beauty and fashion and has almost 18,000 followers on Instagram. Tetsuro Miyazaki/Hafu2Hafu

Veronika Nomura has a Japanese father and a Russian mother. She has lived in Japan and Russia and speaks both languages. Tetsuro Miyazaki/Hafu2Hafu