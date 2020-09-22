Hong Kong (CNN) A new Chinese air force propaganda video appears to use Hollywood movie clips in its depiction of an attack on a target resembling a United States Air Force base.

The 2-minute, 15-second video, titled "The God of War H-6K Goes on the Attack!" was released over the weekend by China's People Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media site. It highlights the force's H-6K aircraft, twin-engine jet bombers nicknamed "Gods of War" by the Chinese military.

But eagle-eyed social media users pointed out that some of the explosive aerial footage used appears to be lifted from numerous Hollywood movies, including "The Hurt Locker," "The Rock" and "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen."

The video, which has been seen millions of times, has been mocked by many users for its apparent liberal use of American action movies sequences, with commentators pointing out that the PLAAF's propaganda is not only fictitious, but likely stolen without credit.

CNN has reached out to China's Foreign and Defense Ministries for comment.

