Mexico is interviewing women over US hysterectomy allegations

Mexico City (CNN)Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said allegations that some immigrant women detained in the United States may have been subjected to hysterectomies and improper medical procedures were "unacceptable" and that an investigation is underway.
His government has interviewed six women about the alleged mistreatment. Ebrard said they are also interviewing other women in the investigation.
"This is something unacceptable that we reject in advance even without having all the information confirmed," he said.
Ebrard was responding to a whistleblower complaint filed to the US Department of Homeland Security inspector general that detailed a high rate of hysterectomies and alleged medical neglect at the Irwin County Detention Center, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Ocilla, Georgia.
The complaint did not specify the nationalities of the women who had allegedly been mistreated.
"This has to be cleared up. If confirmed, this is a major issue and not only punishable but also other measures would be taken," Ebrard added.
Following the complaint, ICE, part of the Department of Homeland Security, said it took the allegations seriously and deferred to the Office of the Inspector General regarding any potential investigation.
It added: "That said, in general, anonymous, unproven allegations, made without any fact-checkable specifics, should be treated with the appropriate skepticism they deserve."