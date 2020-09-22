Mexico is interviewing women over US hysterectomy allegations

Mexico City (CNN) Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said allegations that some immigrant women detained in the United States may have been subjected to hysterectomies and improper medical procedures were "unacceptable" and that an investigation is underway.

His government has interviewed six women about the alleged mistreatment. Ebrard said they are also interviewing other women in the investigation.

"This is something unacceptable that we reject in advance even without having all the information confirmed," he said.

