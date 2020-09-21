This was excerpted from the September 21 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) With the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Donald Trump has an opportunity to shape American life for decades to come.

The US President now plans to make a third pick for the nine-person bench on the highest court in the land. He will almost certainly enshrine an unassailable 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court, which means that political change launched by any future Democratic presidents and Congress could be undone by the Court's constitutional interpretations — no matter what the majority of the nation wants.

Appointed for a lifetime, justices can change over the years, sometimes in a way that surprises and annoys the presidents who nominated them. They are also supposed to respect precedent, so it's impossible to say how the high court will behave on all issues.

But there is now a very real prospect that a woman's right to an abortion, guaranteed by the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, could be overturned or limited. A conservative-dominated Supreme Court could also roll back future attempts to regulate gun laws, hinder attempts to regulate polluters in the fight against climate change, and embolden challenges to legislation on voting rights and outlawing racial discrimination. And fear is growing among supporters of same sex marriage, only legalized in 2015.

Former President Barack Obama's signature health care law, which allowed millions to buy insurance plans, already looks to be in trouble. The court will hear the Trump administration's attempt to kill it off after the election. Even if Trump's latest pick is not yet in place and Chief Justice John Roberts votes to save the law for a third time, a potential 4-4 tie among justices would mean a lower court ruling invalidating it would stand.

Read More