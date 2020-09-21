Burping cows are fueling the climate crisis. This company says it's got a solution

By Sarah Lazarus, CNN

Updated 9:18 PM ET, Mon September 21, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Cows produce beef, milk -- and a lot of methane.

A byproduct of digestion, methane is produced from both ends of the animals, although over 90% enters the atmosphere via their burps.
And that's a problem, because methane is a potent greenhouse gas, which traps 28 times more heat than carbon dioxide over 100 years.
As the world's appetite for beef has grown over the last two decades, annual methane emissions have risen 9% a year. According to the FAO, cattle are responsible for nearly 10% of greenhouse gases generated worldwide by human activity.
    Now, a new company -- FutureFeed -- says it has a solution. The Queensland-based startup was established last month by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), the Australian government's scientific research agency.
    This seaweed could help lower methane emissions.
    This seaweed could help lower methane emissions.
    Read More
    With four other investors including Australia's largest supermarket chain, Woolworths, the organization hopes to make belching bovines less of a problem -- by adding a pinky-red, fern-like seaweed called asparagopsis to their diet.
    Freeze-dried and fed to cows as a supplement, asparagopsis eliminated methane "below the detection limits of our instruments," in tests, says Michael Battaglia, a research director for CSIRO and a director of FutureFeed. When the seaweed was first trialed by scientists, it performed so well that they assumed their equipment was broken, he adds.
    FutureFeed attributes the seaweed's methane-busting clout to a compound called bromoform, which stop microbes in the cows' guts producing the gas. Many seaweeds contain small quantities of bromoform, explains Battaglia, but asparagopsis is unusual because it stores large amounts in special cells on the surface of its fronds.
    The science is clear, but a major hurdle remains -- there isn't enough asparagopsis.
    Beef is &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/09/29/opinions/sutter-beef-suv-cliamte-two-degrees/&quot;&gt;widely recognized &lt;/a&gt;as the most climate-damaging of all foods. A 2017 &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nrdc.org/resources/eating-less-beef-goes-long-way-toward-cutting-carbon&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;study&lt;/a&gt; by the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nrdc.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Natural Resources Defense Council&lt;/a&gt; on food consumption in the US calculates that each kilogram of beef produces 26.5 kilograms of CO2 emissions -- the highest among all the foods observed in the study, and five times more than chicken or turkey meat.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Animal agriculture is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fao.org/docrep/018/i3437e/i3437e.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;responsible for 14.5%&lt;/a&gt; of the world&#39;s greenhouse emissions, according to the UN&#39;s Food and Agriculture Organization, making it a significant contributor to climate change. Of those emissions, 65% come from beef and dairy cattle. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Reducing beef consumption is an effective way of curbing global emissions. According to the NRDC, Americans now consume 19% less beef than they did in 2005. This is equivalent to a reduction of 185 million metric tons of emissions, or the annual tailpipe pollution of 39 million cars.&lt;br /&gt;But why is beef so bad? &quot;The feed is largely produced using lots of pesticide and fertilizer, which requires fossil fuels,&quot; explains Sujatha Bergen, one of the authors of the study. &quot;Also, the digestive system of the cows produces methane, which is 25 times more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. And the manure emits additional greenhouse gases.&quot;
    Photos: 10 common climate-damaging foods in the American diet
    BeefBeef is widely recognized as the most climate-damaging of all foods. A 2017 study by the Natural Resources Defense Council on food consumption in the US calculates that each kilogram of beef produces 26.5 kilograms of CO2 emissions -- the highest among all the foods observed in the study, and five times more than chicken or turkey meat.

    Animal agriculture is responsible for 14.5% of the world's greenhouse emissions, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, making it a significant contributor to climate change. Of those emissions, 65% come from beef and dairy cattle.

    Reducing beef consumption is an effective way of curbing global emissions. According to the NRDC, Americans now consume 19% less beef than they did in 2005. This is equivalent to a reduction of 185 million metric tons of emissions, or the annual tailpipe pollution of 39 million cars.
    But why is beef so bad? "The feed is largely produced using lots of pesticide and fertilizer, which requires fossil fuels," explains Sujatha Bergen, one of the authors of the study. "Also, the digestive system of the cows produces methane, which is 25 times more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. And the manure emits additional greenhouse gases."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Another ruminant, lamb, comes at number two -- confirming that red meat is particularly resource-intensive and, as such, damaging to the environment. For each kilo of lamb meat consumed, there are 22.9 kilos of emissions, the NRDC study estimates. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Meat production also requires large amounts of animal feed, mainly the resource-intensive corn and soy. The synthetic fertilizer and the manure used to grow these also releases nitrous oxide, a climate-warming pollutant 298 times more powerful than carbon dioxide.