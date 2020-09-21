A puppy was pulled from the rubble in an area devastated by wildfires. Rescuers named him Trooper

(CNN) Authorities in California made an unexpected discovery while searching a property that had been burned by wildfires: a small black puppy.

And he was still alive.

Search and Rescue teams found the puppy on a large property in Berry Creek.

Photos posted by the department show the puppy in the middle of a large, metal frame surround by ash. They gave him food and water, and dubbed him Trooper -- a fitting name for such a tough little survivor.

The puppy had some minor burns and was taken to a veterinarian to be further evaluated. CNN reached out to the Sheriff's department but has not heard back.

Authorities later determined that the owners of the property had several dogs but were not able to locate them all before needing to evacuate.

More than 3 million acres have burned across California. In terms of acres burned, this year is the worst in the state's wildfire history.