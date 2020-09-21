University of Georgia fraternity suspends operations after 'racist, sexist' chat messages

(CNN) A University of Georgia fraternity has self-suspended operations indefinitely after "racist, sexist, and otherwise discriminatory comments" were made by members on a messaging app, according to a statement from the University of Georgia Interfraternity Council (IFC).

The university's Equal Opportunity Office is investigating the matter, University of Georgia in Athens (UGA) said in a statement.

Arianna Mbunwe, a Black student, shared screen shots on Twitter of some of the offensive messages, many about her, written by members of the Lambda Chi Alpha chapter on the app GroupMe.

One writer who used the handle "Ghost of Aunt Jemima" posted the woman "just sits in her room saying how white people are racist because she's mad she didn't get a bid lmao." Other posts used the "n" word and other racist terms, as well as derogatory terms for women.

UGA confirmed to CNN that its statement was in regards to the messages which were later shared to Twitter.

