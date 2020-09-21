NYC subway station signs altered in tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(CNN) Several subway signs in New York City were temporarily altered to read "Ruth St" over the weekend to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The blue and white titled mosaic signs normally read "50th St," but vinyl stickers were placed over the "50" transforming it to "RU."

"You don't necessarily notice it since it's slightly changed," Wilson told CNN on Monday of the sign tribute.

An image of what a 50th Street sign looked like in 2019.

The duo used adhesive vinyl that can be peeled off like a sticker to complete the project so that it wouldn't cause any permanent damage to subway, they said.