NYPD officer accused of acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government

New York (CNN) A New York police officer who rose through the ranks of the department is accused of using his position in the department's community affairs unit to give Chinese officials access to NYPD officials and offered insider information about its operations, according to a criminal complaint.

The officer, Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was arrested Monday, according to the US Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn charged him with acting as a foreign agent without notifying American authorities, wire fraud and making false statements, according to a complaint. They also charged him with obstruction of an official proceeding -- prosecutors claim he lied on a national security clearance form that granted him a "secret" security clearance.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Angwang for comment on the charges. He had his first court appearance Monday.

Angwang, who joined the department in 2016, is part of the NYPD's community affairs unit based in Queens. He is currently suspended; the NYPD did not respond when asked whether he is suspended with pay.

A complaint unsealed Monday alleges Angwang "used his official position in the NYPD to provide (Chinese) Consulate officials access to senior NYPD officials through invitations to official NYPD events." He's also accused of telling a consulate official he could provide non-public information about the NYPD's internal operations.

