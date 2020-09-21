(CNN) Luke and Bo Duke would have been mighty proud.

Michigan authorities say a man was arrested after driving his car over a rising drawbridge "Dukes of Hazzard" style.

Miguel Gomez, 26, was speeding when he "struck and drove through" Fort Street Bridge's security gate and went airborne before landing on the other side of the bridge, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Gomez damaged the security gate as well as his car's tires and windshield, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department told CNN.

He was charged with malicious destruction of property and reckless driving, according to the prosecutor's office. Gomez was arraigned on Saturday and released on a $3,500 bond.

