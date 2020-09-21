NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Jackson State

(CNN) "Prime Time" is back.

Deion Sanders, the NFL Hall of Fame defensive back, is returning to the sidelines, this time as the head coach of Jackson State University's football program.

"A lot of people are going to say, 'Why?'" Sanders said. "But honestly, man, I've been offered pro jobs, so people know. I could be an assistant in any college, or a head coach in any college, but at such a time as this, God called me to Jackson State and me to these men."

Sanders is now the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School near Dallas.

