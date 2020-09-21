Family of Louisville shooting victim David McAtee sues police officers, National Guard members

(CNN) The family of David McAtee, a Louisville barbecue restaurant owner who died after being shot at by law enforcement during protests in June, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Louisville Metro Police Department officers and members of the Kentucky National Guard.

The lawsuit, filed Monday morning in Jefferson Circuit Court and provided to CNN by McAtee family attorneys, accuses officers Katie Crews and Allen Austin, 10 unnamed LMPD officers and 10 unnamed members of Kentucky's National Guard with McAtee's death, assault and battery, excessive use of force and negligence, among other charges.

McAtee was shot as police and the National Guard attempted to disperse demonstrators who had taken to the street to protest police brutality on June 1, despite a city-wide curfew meant to stem "widespread property damage, looting, and other unlawful conduct" the city had experienced in days leading up to the incident.

According to the lawsuit, police and national guard members swarmed protesters shortly after midnight in downtown Louisville and chased individuals who had been across the street but had fled to the area where McAtee's restaurant -- YaYa's BBQ -- is located.

"Officer Crews and others then fired what appeared to be pepper balls at the individuals in front of the restaurant, forcing the people to escape fire by entering the restaurant's kitchen door," according to court documents.

