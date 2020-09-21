A man known as the 'Dreadhead Cowboy' was arrested for riding his horse on a Chicago highway

(CNN) Drivers on a Chicago highway saw an unusual sight on Monday afternoon: A single cowboy riding alongside vehicles, slowing down traffic amid rush hour.

The Dreadhead Cowboy, a local celebrity whose real name is Adam Hollingsworth, said he rode down the Dan Ryan Expressway in support of the #KidsLivesMatter movement.

The initiative aims to raise awareness and motivate residents to fill out the US Census to help communities receive better funding.

"All imma say until we focus on Kids lives matter this gone keep happening," he wrote on Facebook ahead of the ride.

Hollingsworth was taken into custody by Illinois State Police. CNN has reached out to the state police for comment.

