Baltimore educators are tracking down students to fight low virtual attendance

(CNN) Every week, community school site specialist Evan Murray calls Baltimore students at his school who are not logging on for classes.

"If someone is saying, 'Hey Mr. Murray, I can't get in touch with this student,' then I'm like, 'Just give me the number and I'll call them,'" he told CNN. "And I call people all the time and parents know, you know, I'll call you at 7 in the morning. I'll call you at 9:30 at night. Yeah, I don't have a problem that."

It's hard to know if that number is accurate because the 79,187 students enrolled in Baltimore City Public Schools were able to virtually attend class without logging on, district spokesperson Andre Riley told CNN. But going forward, all students will be required to log on.

Murray said he is making a practice of tracking down students to make sure they sign on and don't fall behind.

