The Arctic sea ice has shrunk to the second lowest number ever recorded, and scientists say it will get worse

(CNN) Scientists believe the Arctic sea ice, or the floating ice cover of the Arctic Ocean, has reached its minimum extent for the year, shrinking to the second lowest extent since record-keeping began in 1978.

The Arctic sea ice cover shrank to 1.44 million square miles (3.74 million square kilometers) by September 15, the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) at the University of Colorado Boulder announced Monday. This is only 135,000 square miles (350,000 square kilometers) higher than the lowest extent reached in 2012

"This is telling us that the Arctic Ocean is on a trajectory to have a seasonally ice-free Arctic Ocean, and this year is another nail in the coffin," NSIDC director Mark Serreze told CNN.

"The 14 lowest sea ice extents have occurred in the past 14 years. It never got any better, and there is no indication of recovery. We are in a new Arctic, something we have never seen before."

This NASA Blue Marble image shows Arctic sea ice on September 15, 2020, when sea ice reached its minimum extent for the year.

Arctic sea ice generally reaches its minimum extent in the middle of September, allowing scientists to analyze the overall health of the ice cover.

Read More