New Yorkers take to social media to mock the Justice Department's anarchy jurisdiction label

(CNN) New Yorkers are weighing in on what they think it means to live in an "anarchist jurisdiction" after the Department of Justice labeled Manhattan, Portland and Seattle as such in a new declaration.

The Justice Department labeled the three cities as "anarchy" jurisdictions on Monday on orders from President Trump to block federal funding into "lawless zones."

It took no time at all before some people in New York were mocking the assertion on social media. Anarchist jurisdiction started trending on Twitter and users began to tell the world how they felt about the label.

Good afternoon comrades from the anarchist jurisdiction. It's hell out here today! #NYAZ https://t.co/oB546fU2qT pic.twitter.com/FMJgrnfxXg — Adam McMahon (@adammc123) September 21, 2020

Many posted about how much they love their "anarchist jurisdiction" and their favorite things about it. Others simply posted what was outside their windows to show just how unruly their neighborhoods can be.

LOOOOL I think I'll waltz into my favorite anarchist jurisdiction today, hop on some regulated public transportation, buy a matcha latte with oat milk, put on my mask, and sit down at a socially distant rooftop bar https://t.co/gE6oTgjfsD — jessica m (@jessmenace) September 21, 2020

Some took a cleverer approach and changed the lyrics to one of Taylor Swift's songs "Welcome to New York" and replaced the city's name in first line of the chorus with anarchist jurisdiction.

