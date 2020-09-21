Season two of “The Mandalorian” will arrive on October 30, and with new episodes we’re getting new products. Lego, Hasbro, Funko and others have new figures, toys, games and more up for order right now.

As we did during the Baby Yoda craze last year, and the slew of products that Disney finally got to release, we’re breaking down our favorites and giving you easy access to order, also mentioning savings where applicable. After all, this is the way.

Mando and The Child together in a Funko Pop!

Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - 10 Inch Chrome Mandalorian with The Child Vinyl Figure PHOTO: Disney/LucasFilm

There’s been no shortage of Funko Pops themed to the show. We’ve had several, including The Mandalorian posing in striking positions, a stormtrooper spraying fire, IG-11 and, of course, Cara Dune. Now we have The Mandalorian — equipped with a jetpack and holding Baby Yoda in hand. It’s a 10-inch figure up for $10.99 that ships September 30.

If you want Baby Yoda alone, there’s a new set featuring him with a cloth carrier. It’s up for preorder at $10.99 and ships on October 26. And hinting at an appearance this season, a 4-inch Gamorrean Fighter figure is available for preorder as well for $10.99.

The Lego we’ve been waiting for

LEGO Star Wars The Child PHOTO: Disney/LucasFilm

Let’s make it clear: We’re happy with the BrickHeadz and Razor Crest sets from Lego, but we’ve all been waiting for a Baby Yoda set. And it’s finally a reality with this The Child build and display set ($79.99; lego.com). Baby Yoda, in Lego form, measures in at over 7.5 inches and is constructed from 1,073 pieces. Better yet, the head, ears and mouth are posable. As Lego typically does, you get a stand and stick, which acts as a set nameplate and a properly sized The Child minifigure. You can preorder The Child now for $79.99, and deliveries will begin on October 30.

Of course, if you want a set sooner, Lego has The Mandalorian and The Child BrickHeadz. The 295-piece set is readily available for shipping, and those looking for a bigger build can opt for the 1,023-piece Razor Crest — yes, you can build The Mandalorian’s ship in Lego form.

Hasbro unveils the Bounty Collection Series 2 figures and many posable figures

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection 6-Inch The Mandalorian Figure PHOTO: Disney/LucasFilm

Hasbro is unveiling Series 2 of the Bounty Collection. These premiered last spring as small 2-inch figures that were designed from moments in the show. There are six new figures in total, and it costs $7.99 for a two-pack. Moments like The Child (seemingly enjoying) riding in a knapsack, playing with buttons on the Razor Crest, using the Force to stop fire and hanging in the pod are now captured.

Helmet Hiding Pose and Stopping Fire Pose Figure 2-Pack ($15.99; target.com

Child Pram and Mandalorian Necklace Figure 2-Pack ($15.99; amazon.com

Speeder Ride and Touching Buttons Figure 2-Pack ($15.99; amazon.com

Polaroid’s latest product is a *chef’s kiss* “Mandalorian”-themed camera

The Mandalorian™ Polaroid Now Instant Camera and i-Type Color Film PHOTO: Disney/LucasFilm

The Mandalorian Polaroid Now Instant Camera has all the core features, including a dynamic flash, an analog lens with autofocus and a self timer. It has a Beskar steel design all around and pairs with custom paper that features themed frames. These even add a filter over the photo: sepia, purple or green appears as iridescent tones. The Mandalorian Polaroid Now Instant Camera is available now at $119.99 from BestBuy.