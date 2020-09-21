With home offices ranging from the kitchen table to dedicated nooks, it’s especially true that the tools you use can adapt. Enter the Logitech MX Anywhere 3, the company’s latest compact mouse.

And as its name implies, it’s designed for portability and versatility. Sticking with that theme, it works on a wide range of surfaces, including glass that’s at least 4mm thick. The MX Anywhere 3 or MX Anywhere 3 for Mac are up for order now at $79.99 each.

We’ve been using the PC version of Anywhere 3 for over a week now and can confirm that this little mouse holds its own with the more advanced MX Master 3 mouse, just in a smaller form factor and with fewer buttons. The refreshed design includes a MagSpeed scroll wheel that can zip through up to 1,000 lines of an Excel spreadsheet with a flick of your finger. Pretty zippy indeed.

PHOTO: Jason Cipriani/CNN

The Anywhere 3 comes with a USB receiver that plugs into your PC to make the pairing process easier, or if you’d rather, you can use Bluetooth. There’s a small button on the bottom of the mouse for switching between three paired devices. For example, we currently have the MX Anywhere 3 connected to a Mac and a Windows 10 computer. We’ve been going back and forth between the two with a quick press of the button. There’s almost no lag when switching devices.

The Anywhere 3 will work with nearly every platform – including Windows 10, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux and iPadOS. The difference between the standard MX Anywhere 3 and the Mac one? The latter lacks the USB receiver and relies solely on Bluetooth.

Using Logitech’s Options software, you can control things like cursor speed, the amount of force required to scroll fast, and adjust app-specific button assignments.

Out of the box, the Anywhere 3 will do things like use the two side buttons to mute or unmute your audio when it detects you’re on a Zoom call, or go forward and back a page when you’re using the Edge browser. You’ll need to turn those features on, and you can even customize what each button does, but once the feature is enabled, the Options app will automatically change the button functionality for you.

PHOTO: Jason Cipriani/CNN

Logitech claims the Anywhere 3 has a battery life up to 70 days, depending on use, but we haven’t had it nearly long enough to back up that claim. We can say that over the last week or so, the charge level hasn’t moved all that much with moderate use.

Both versions are available in a pale gray color, with the standard Anywhere 3 also coming in rose or graphite. Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 or the Mac-specific variant are up for order now at $79.99.