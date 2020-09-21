The fashion of 2020 has largely been focused on one word: comfort. From pajamas to house slippers to comfy leggings to lounge pants, it’s clear that the thought of putting on jeans or really any sort of restricting clothing is far from anyone’s mind. Instead, many are trying to find new ways to make cozy garments appropriate for Zoom calls, quick errands and Netflix bingeing. Enter: the house dress.

Celebrity fashion stylist Lauren Rae Levy Vigneron says while most women associate “dresses” with being “dressy,” a house dress is a multifunction clothing item that you can dress up, dress down and do, well, everything in these days. Plus, it’s a slight upgrade from an oversize sweatshirt or wrinkled T-shirt.

“A house dress is the ultimate piece of clothing to work from home,” fashion stylist Leena Alsulaiman says. “It instantly lifts your spirits and takes minimal effort, but you feel put together and comfortable. Plus, ‘dressing up’ has a significant impact on our mental health, which is so important when we are missing our social circles and coping with anxiety about the future’s unpredictability.”

From various styles, fabrics and features, we rounded up our favorite house dresses from the internet, with insight from fashion experts.

House dresses with pockets

Merokeety Women’s T-Shirt Midi Dress With Pockets (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Fashion designer Olivia Romero says these pockets are helpful since you can carry around your phone, a lip balm, a pack of tissues, headphones and so on. This dress comes in both subtle stripes and solids, and is just the right midi length to take you from warmer weather to winter when paired with a pair of tights.

Winona Midi Support Dress (starting at $67.99; athleta.gap.com)

We love a dress you don’t have to wear a bra with. With built-in support and a sweet razorback, we could definitely live in this easy dress.

Korsis Summer Casual T-Shirt Dress ($25.99; amazon.com)

Available up to a 3XL, this is pretty much the easiest dress you can imagine, with a swing silhouette, pockets and T-shirt-like material.

Waist-Defined Slub-Knit Midi T-Shirt Dress (starting at $26; oldnavy.gap.com)

With a defined waist and round hem, this T-shirt dress is ultra soft and easy to throw on for around the house or groceries.

Yozly Nightshirt Women House Dress (starting at $23.99; amazon.com)

With pretty button detailing at the neckline and an A-line silhouette, this is a roomy dress with a bit of style. And if you’d like a 100% cotton version, check out the striped dresses.

Petite Gauze Easy Midi Dress ($64.99, originally $98; madewell.com)

The rust color of this midi dress gives the house dress a modern edge.

Umgee Lovable High Low Dress (starting at $28.09; amazon.com)

With a frilly hem and colors like this pretty muted pink and bright red, we love this flowy, feminine dress with pockets.

PrettyGarden Loose Off-Shoulder Stretchy Long Jumpsuit (starting at $28.99; amazon.com)

OK, but what about house…jumpsuits? We adore this stretchy jumpsuit with an elastic waist and a neckline that can be worn off-shoulder or not. Plus, it’s even got pockets and is available up to a size 3XL.

Plus size house dresses

Linen-Blend Dolman-Sleeve Tie-Waist Midi Dress ($89.99, originally $138; madewell.com)

Available in sizes up to 24, this lovely linen-blend dress features front pockets, a tie waist and dolman sleeves. We love the earthy colors it’s in too.

Sleeveless Plus Size Jersey Swing Dress (starting at $32.99; oldnavy.gap.com)

An Old Navy favorite, this swing dress is so easy to just throw on for a grocery store run.

Nemidor Plus Size Long Maxi Dress (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Just picture how easy your day will be when you just have to throw on this comfy T-shirt maxi dress, which even comes with pockets. It’s available in sizes up to 26, and we really love this oxblood red color.

Plus Size Jersey Swing Dress (starting at $15.97; oldnavy.gap.com)

Just like the swing dress above but with sleeves, we especially like the patterns this one comes in, like this cheetah and tiny red daisy print.

Cotton house dresses

R.Vivimos Long-Sleeve Floral Bohemian Midi Dress (starting at $20.60; amazon.com)

This cult-favorite Amazon nightgown dress was practically made to be a house dress, with its pretty bohemian patterns, loose silhouette and long, flowy sleeves. Catch us wearing this cotton-blend dress in our living rooms swaying to Fleetwood Mac. Reviewers note it’s definitely oversize, and it’s available in sizes up to 2XL too.

Universal Thread Women’s Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress ($14, originally $20; target.com)

A T-shirt dress, but make it extra long. This cheery dress is available in so many bright colors we might just have to buy more than one.

Zella West Coast Dress ($59; nordstrom.com)

With a high neckline and cinched waist, this dress can take you from errands to a picnic to comfortably watching reality TV on your couch.

Eileen West Cotton Lawn Ballet Nightgown ($62; nordstrom.com)

With pretty smocking at the top, reviewers love how soft and lightweight this dress (which could definitely double as a nightgown) is, making it perfect for both summer and winter.